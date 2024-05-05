Deadpool & Wolverine Drops New Poster

2024 is flying by, which means Deadpool & Wolverine will be here before we know it. The highly-anticipated film marks Deadpool's first entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprising their roles as the titular characters. In addition to checking out the movie, fans can also expect some exciting Marvel-themed products and cool promotional materials in honor of the film. This week, a brand new poster for the movie came out of CCXP Mexico.

The poster showcases Deadpool, Wolverine, Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and Colossus (Stefan Kapičić) all on prayer candles. You can check it out below:

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine was helmed by Shawn Levy from a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the plot, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

"I always wanted Hugh to come back," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool/Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

While speaking with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Levy addressed the many wild rumors surrounding the film and talked about the movie's connection to the greater MCU.

"I'm so wary of giving anything away because I've learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I'll just say this: It's very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge."

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th.