‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Theory Claims Infinity Gauntlet Is Cursed

Several fan theories regarding the ending of Avengers: Infinity War, and the subsequent events of Avengers 4, claim that there is some sort of curse on Thanos‘ Infinity Gauntlet, which will eventually lead to a victory by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Most of these theories center around the totally bogus and unreal assumption that Stephen Strange somehow put a spell on the Time Stone, and that Thanos is stuck in some sort of time loop.

While these theories are mostly far-fetched, a new idea concerning a potential curse has surfaced online, and it makes a lot more sense than anything involving the Time Stone. According to this theory, the Mind Stone is actually the key to victory for the Avengers.

A Reddit user by the name of TheLazerShell took to the r/FanTheories page this week to share the theory, stating the Mind Stone has actually gained the ability to think and act on its own, allowing it to essentially work against Thanos in the long term.

The theory suggests that the Mind Stone acted on its own in the first Avengers film, causing the members of the team to start turning on one another when they were in its presence. That may be true, but it has never been confirmed. However, in Age of Ultron, Tony compares the Mind Stone to Jarvis, long before Vision is created. When Bruce looks into the situation, he says “It’s thinking. It’s like neurons firing.”

So, it’s safe to assume that, at that point in Age of Ultron, the Mind Stone could think for itself. For years after that moment, the stone not only spent a massive amount of time with the Avengers, but became one with Vision, who was a hero himself. It’s not unreasonable to believe that, in that time, the Mind Stone developed a sense of good and evil.

This is where things get interesting. The theory explains that the Mind Stone cursed Thanos with the Snap. Using the stones took almost everything out of the Mad Titan, and it was pretty clear in the end that it caused him an enormous amount of pain. This pain, the price that was paid, was due to the decision by the Mind Stone to curse the Gauntlet.

So, in Avengers 4, Thanos will be much more hesitant to use the stones than he was when first collecting them. They took a massive toll on him, all because the Mind Stone did what it could to keep him from using the stones again. This gives the Avengers an edge in defeating him. If he hesitates, for even just a moment, they will have an opportunity to defeat him. Hopefully, once that happens, they will get the chance to erase the Snap altogether.

Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.