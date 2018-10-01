‘Avengers 4’ Fan Theory Explains How Snap Reversal Will Bring in Fantastic Four and X-Men

One of the things Marvel fans have been wanting for a long time is the introduction of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and while there have been many theories about when or how they will appear, a new fan theory is giving us the best explanation yet for how Avengers 4 could be the perfect set up for their arrival.

In the theory shared over on Reddit, user PhobetorWorse has a pretty extensive explanation of how a reverse snap in Avengers 4 could bring in all of the Fox Marvel properties. You can read the whole theory below:

As you can see, they are pretty interesting theories, though between the two the Fantastic Four theory is the most direct. That part suggests that Avengers 4 could set up a Fantastic Four origin story, with the snap ripping the team back to Earth as they happen to be exploring the Negative Zone at the time of the reverse snap. It seems like a pretty solid idea, especially with the second part about creation of a villain for the team as well.

The X-Men theory works just as well but is vastly more complex and as one person in the thread noted, it would require a lot more set up and explanation than the Fantastic Four theory would. However, Disney and Marvel might have a little bit of time to further set up the X-Men, once they are legally able to.

From a business standpoint, neither the X-Men nor the Fantastic Four will technically be Disney’s until after the Fox/Disney deal is finalized. Last December when the deal was first being talked about, both parties said they hoped the deal would be complete in 12-18 months’ time. With Comcast’s brief interruption, the timeline is probably closer to the 18 month mark as there are other countries who have to sign off on the deal. That would put things wrapping up sometime in spring or summer 2019 — the earliest Disney could really start working with the characters. The wait is something that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige himself has addressed previously with Daily News.

“When and how that deal with Fox finishes and comes together and we’re told, ‘Hey, now you can start working on it. Now you can start thinking about it,’ is when we’ll actually start thinking about it,” Feige said.

Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.

