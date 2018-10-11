‘Avengers 4’: Gamora Returns in Zoe Saldana’s Set Videos

Gamora will be making a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers 4 Zoe Saldana’s Instagram providing the first look.

Saldana took to the social media site to share a video from her make-up trailer, where she was getting into her green Guardians of the Galaxy character for Avengers 4‘s reshoots. It’s an interesting reveal, considering Gamora was killed in Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos tossed her from a clip. The actress would be preparing for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but the film was postponed when director James Gunn was fired.

Many of the Marvel fans who caught Avengers: Infinity War were left blaming Gamora’s Guardians leader Star-Lord for Thanos succeeding in defeating the Avengers to erase half of the universe. The films directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, however, point ouf there might be someone else to blame.

“I would argue that the fan base could be equally upset with Thor, who chose to throw that ax into Thanos chest and not his head,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com when asked about the unfortunate mistake. “Because he wanted to tell Thanos that he got his revenge.”

The God of Thunder hasn’t exactly been known for his intelligence throughout his Marvel Cinematic Universe films but, instead, acting on impulse and emotion throughout his tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His choice to act on his hunger for revenge rather than simply ending the feud and killing Thanos without claiming his revenge through dialogue fits.

“Had he gone for a kill shot, that snap would not have happened. These are choices that characters who are feeling immense pain make and hopefully, the audience can learn to empathize with those characters because they can grow through stories,” Joe Russo went on. “Stories can teach us things and that we should try to see every choice from the perspective of the character that made the choice.”

Avengers 4 is set to release in theaters on May 3, 2019. It will be preceded by Captain Marvel in March and followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home in July.