‘Avengers’ Star Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Marriage to Brad Falchuk

Avengers: Infinity War star Gwyneth Paltrow married American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk yesterday and now the Pepper Potts actress is taking a little time to celebrate the happy occasion.

Paltrow shared a photo to Instagram earlier today featuring her and her new husband’s hands and their simple gold wedding bands, no caption necessary. You can check it out below.

Paltrow will reprise her role as Pepper in Avengers 4 and appears to have recently finished her work on the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The last time audiences saw the character, she was engaged to Tony Star (Robert Downey Jr.) though there could be some major changes in their status by the time Avengers 4 rolls around. Paltrow may have let a major spoiler slip in an interview with the official magazine for Avengers: Infinity War.

“Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together,” Paltrow said. “She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”

A child would be a huge change for both Tony and Pepper and could drastically change Iron Man’s mindset for Avengers 4.

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-director Anthony Russo previously teased how Iron Man’s world will change in the two movies, and how that will affect his relationship with Pepper and others.

“The stakes of his relationship with Pepper are very high now. Also the fact that he’s had this mentor relationship with Peter Parker, it’s as if his personal life is becoming fuller and more important to him than it ever had before,” Russo said to The Telegraph. “And that’s an interesting counterpoint to his life as Iron Man, and also his life as Iron Man is a potential threat to that personal life as well. What’s happening with Tony Stark in this film is that he’s beginning to feel the tension between those two things, and that’s a difficult conflict for him.”

Fans will get to see for themselves how things change for Pepper and Tony when Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019.