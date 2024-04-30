Marvel Reveals New Look at Mystique and Destiny's Wedding

Prepare yourselves for the wedding of the year in X-Men: The Wedding Special. Marvel's Merry Mutants are currently at war with Orchis in the Fall of X, and fans have already got to see a glimpse of what awaits in X-Men: From the Ashes, but before that new era of X-Men comics can begin, the heroes are gathering to celebrate one of the most beloved and longest-lasting queer couples in comic book history – Mystique and Destiny. X-Men: The Wedding Special #1 is the title of this year's Marvel's Voices: Pride one-shot, and it celebrates Pride Month with five stories from LGBTQIA+ talent. On sale May 29th, Marvel has released a new look at the annual anthology.

X-Men mastermind Kieron Gillen is writing the main story in X-Men: The Wedding Special. Gillen has crafted the most recent adventures for Mystique and Destiny in the pages of Immortal X-Men, and will be joined by artist Rachael Stott (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Fantastic Four). In addition to new insights into Raven Darkholme and Irene Adler's breathtaking 100-year romance, fans will get a glimpse at their original and never-before-told wedding and discover the pair's secret motivations for hosting the event.

Marvel reveals five stories for X-Men: The Wedding Special #1

Below is a breakdown of the five stories that take place in X-Men: The Wedding Special #1, as well as covers and preview pages.