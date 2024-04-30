Marvel Reveals New Look at Mystique and Destiny's Wedding
Mystique and Destiny's big wedding is one of the highlights from X-Men: The Wedding Special anthology.
Prepare yourselves for the wedding of the year in X-Men: The Wedding Special. Marvel's Merry Mutants are currently at war with Orchis in the Fall of X, and fans have already got to see a glimpse of what awaits in X-Men: From the Ashes, but before that new era of X-Men comics can begin, the heroes are gathering to celebrate one of the most beloved and longest-lasting queer couples in comic book history – Mystique and Destiny. X-Men: The Wedding Special #1 is the title of this year's Marvel's Voices: Pride one-shot, and it celebrates Pride Month with five stories from LGBTQIA+ talent. On sale May 29th, Marvel has released a new look at the annual anthology.
X-Men mastermind Kieron Gillen is writing the main story in X-Men: The Wedding Special. Gillen has crafted the most recent adventures for Mystique and Destiny in the pages of Immortal X-Men, and will be joined by artist Rachael Stott (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Fantastic Four). In addition to new insights into Raven Darkholme and Irene Adler's breathtaking 100-year romance, fans will get a glimpse at their original and never-before-told wedding and discover the pair's secret motivations for hosting the event.
Marvel reveals five stories for X-Men: The Wedding Special #1
Below is a breakdown of the five stories that take place in X-Men: The Wedding Special #1, as well as covers and preview pages.
- From the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants to the Quiet Council, Mystique and Destiny have been steering the fate of mutantkind for decades. The Krakoan Age saw the long-awaited resurrection of Destiny, and after pivotal roles in the era's biggest storylines, their love has never been more prominent. Before Krakoa comes to an end, fans and characters alike will celebrate the iconic pair by witnessing the renewal of their marriage vows!
A Betsy Braddock and Rachel Summers adventure by the writer who brought them together—Excalibur scribe Tini Howard! Joined by rising star Phillip Sevy, Howard pits the hot new couple against the Omniversal Majestrix, Opal Luna Saturnyne! Just about everyone in the Marvel Universe is invited to the vow renewal…except for Saturnyne. And she's not happy. But why is she taking it out on Betsy and Rachel?
- Writer Tate Bombal (House of Slaughter) and artist Emilio Pilliu (Zeroventi) make their Marvel Comics debut with a touching and action-packed story starring Wolverine! Logan has a long—and bloody—history with Mystique and tasks Anole, Pixie, Indra, and Bling! with finding her the perfect gift. On a whirlwind journey that takes them from the Savage Land to Limbo, they'll learn a valuable lesson about the importance of queer representation.
- It's her mothers' big day, and Rogue has entrusted their favorite son-in-law with their wedding bands. But can Gambit stay out of trouble long enough to deliver them? Find out in this story about one of mutantkind's most complicated families by two Marvel Comics newcomers, writer Wyatt Kennedy (Marvel's Voices Infinity Comic) and artist Jenn St. Onge (The Strange Case of Harleen & Harley).
- Mystique and Destiny receive some pre-marriage psychic counseling courtesy of Emma Frost! See how the inspiring love of two former villains holds up against a telepathic onslaught of hard truths in this twisty tale by writer Yoon Ha Lee (Ninefox Gambit, Machineries of Empire) in his exciting Marvel Comics debut alongside acclaimed artist Stephen Byrne!