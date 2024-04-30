Chris Hemsworth Blames Himself for Thor: Love and Thunder "Wackiness"

Thor: Love and Thunder veered into "a parody of himself" according to Chris Hemsworth. The Marvel star talked to Vanity Fair ahead of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. While this summer has him being a menace out in the desert, there's still a nagging feeling about his previous MCU adventure. Thor: Love and Thunder wasn't received with the raucous applause that Taika Waititi's last time out with the Avenger. A little too much comedy at play in Hemsworth's estimation. But, this is all hindsight, and there's a whole summer at the movies to look forward to.

Hemsworth told the outlet, "I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn't stick the landing." But, if you ask Robert Downey Jr., all this inner turmoil isn't actually indicative of the work overall. He had such praise for what the Thor actor brought to their time together.

"First off, Thor as a character was super tricky to adapt—lots of implied limitations—but he and Ken Branagh figured out how to transcend, make him somehow relatable but godlike," Downey argued. "Hemsworth is, in my opinion, the most complex psyche out of all us Avengers. He's got wit and gravitas, but also such restraint, fire, and gentleness."

What's Going On With Thor 5?

This is far from the first time that Hemsworth has meditated on the fact that fans were a little disappointed by the recent MCU adventure. Josh Horowitz's Happy, Sad, Confused podcast sat down with the Thor star to talk about a possible Thor 5. It feels like whatever the project, the direction for the Avenger will veer more towards "seriousness." Fans think that's a good idea. But, nothing official has been announced about Thor 5 at the moment. So, all that's left is to wait.

"I mean you look at Thor 1 and 2 they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love & Thunder: similar. I think it's just about re-inventing it," Hemsworth explained. "And I've had such a unique opportunity even with [Avengers] Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character; I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes, it keeps me on my toes, keeps me invested. And I've said this before: when it becomes too familiar, I think there's a risk of getting lazy I think, like 'Ah, I know what I'm doing,' you know? So I don't know – again, I don't even know if I'm invited back. But if I was, I think it'd have to be a drastically different version – tone, everything. Just for my own sanity [laughs]."

Hemsworth's Massive Movie This Year Is Furiosa

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is coming this year and the Marvel star looks like he's having the best time imaginable. During CCXP, Hemsworth talked about working with George Miller on this project. From the sounds of things, the Mad Max director is running a pretty tight ship.

"When you do an action film, a lot of the time you're trying different things, you're experimenting, and you're trying to make the sequence as impressive and as big as possible," Hemsworth told an audience at CCXP. "And you have backups and other options, and that can be exhausting. What was refreshing working with George is that every frame was thought out. Every single frame was necessary; it was servicing the whole. It was part of a grander plan and a message, and so there was no waste.

The star also observed, "Everything you see is essential, and means something, and supports the characters' journey, the narrative, the overall arc of the film, and it was exhausting in the best way. All of us showed up and were willing to commit and throw ourselves on the line to service this journey and this film and this franchise that has existed for forty-something years now."

