‘Avengers 4’ Star Jeremy Renner Shares Look at His Last Day on Set

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jeremy Renner took to Instagram to confirm with his followers that today would be his last day filming for the upcoming Avengers 4.

The photo and the caption don’t offer fans any insight into what Hawkeye‘s fate might be following the adventure, but confirmation that he was in the film at all is still a relief to fans who were missing him in Avengers: Infinity War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ahead of the release of the previous Avengers film, fans were expecting to see every hero who has appeared in the MCU to join the fight, with fans taking note that neither Hawkeye nor Ant-Man could be seen in any promotional materials. When the film hit theaters, we learned that the duo were placed under house arrest following their involvement with Captain America’s illegal activity in Captain America: Civil War.

In response to the outcry about missing Hawkeye, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige attempted to alleviate fans’ fears by hinting at a bigger scheme in the works for the archer.

“We [at Marvel] love Hawkeye. There are big, big story things coming up for Hawkeye and Jeremy Renner is as strong an actor as anyone in the MCU and awesome as this character,” Feige said. “But ‘The guy with the bow and arrow jokes’, right? There are a lot of ‘Guy with bow and arrow jokes.’ He even makes ‘Guy with a bow and arrow’ jokes in some of the movies. So I love that people go from ‘Oh, Hawkeye is just lucky to be there,’ to ‘Oh, where is he? He’s not there? What’s going to happen? We need Hawkeye. We want more Hawkeye.’ I love it. It’s the best.”

Given how stuffed Infinity War was as it is, some fans were relieved to find out that Hawkeye’s journey was saved for this second film. Ant-Man got to have his story and absence explored in Ant-Man and the Wasp, with some fans hoping that this could mean Hawkeye gets his own solo adventure in some medium.

Stay tuned for details on Avengers 4, which hits theaters on May 3, 2019.

Other upcoming MCU films include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

Are you glad to see Hawkeye return for Avengers 4? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Instagram, renner4real]