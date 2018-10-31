Robert Downey Jr. Celebrates Halloween With Infinity Stones Pumpkins

Only a being with the strongest will, such as the Mad Titan known as Thanos, has what it takes to assemble the Infinity Stones. Someone should have told him he could have carved them out of pumpkins for Halloween decorations.

Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. has spent he last week posting awesome Halloween decorations inspired by Avengers: Infinity War, but few have been as impressive as this display of the Infinity Stones:

Are they still infinity stones if they get thrown out the day after Halloween? pic.twitter.com/T6xo9nR9Ii — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) October 31, 2018

The lighting of the pumpkins (not to mention the impressive fog effect) really play up the intricate carvings, which showcase the individual objects that contained the Infinity Stones; except for the Soul Stone, which appears to be symbolized by the Red Skull.

Many fans are curious to see how these items will come back into play in Avengers 4, especially because Thanos has assembled them all and has already fulfilled his goal of decimating life across the universe.

But that’s just one of the many mysteries dominating the discussion for the sequel to Infinity War as new details about the secretive movie start to trickle out.

Speculation of a major time jump was first reinforced by Downey’s screen partner Gwyneth Paltrow, who initially revealed ahead of Avengers: Infinity War that Pepper Potts and Tony Stark have a child. That child never appeared in the movie, leading many to believe that it would happen in Avengers 4.

Paltrow was also the subject of even more speculation when a new set photo popped up of Pepper Potts wearing a purple-colored variation of the Iron Man armor, with many believing she would finally become the superhero Rescue in the new movie.

There are also rumors of returning characters, with producer Michael Grillo revealing at a recent event that Tilda Swinton was available for a single day of shooting for Avengers 4, seemingly confirming she’ll be reprising the role of the Ancient One from the first Doctor Strange movie.

On top of that, Captain America: Civil War actor Frank Grillo seemingly revealed his character of Crossbones would come back for the new movie, offering more details about the returns of these dead heroes and villains.

“He [Crossbones] makes an appearance in the next Avengers movie. But it’s a flashback,” Grillo said to Jim Norton on the UFC Unfiltered podcast. “Yeah and I’m allowed to say whatever I want because I’m never doing another Marvel movie.”

When asked why he was willing to spill these secrets, the actor gave a blunt but humorous response.

“Because I’m 117 years old.”

Hopefully we learn more details about the new movie soon, as the first trailer for Avengers 4 is supposed to debut before the year is over.

Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.