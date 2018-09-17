‘Avengers 4’ Fan Poster Highlights the New Looks for the Surviving Avengers

There certainly is no shortage of fan-made Avengers 4 posters, but the newest one has a pretty great update.

Reddit user gar-mon recently shared their take on Avengers 4 (which they theoretically title Avengers: End Game), which utilizes the newest promotional photos for the film. You can check it out below.

In a way, this poster does kind of represent what the roster for Avengers 4 could actually look like, especially with Captain America’s beardless look, Hulk’s new threads, and Captain Marvel’s official costume. But even then, it sounds like fans should expect the unexpected with regards to the film.

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-writer Christopher Markus said in another interview. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this way,” Stephen McFeely added. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

“I will say, the entire intention of Infinity War and the next Avengers film next year was to have an ending – to bring a conclusion to 10 plus years, 22 movie narrative in a way that hadn’t been done before in this particular type of film,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview earlier this year. “It’s been done before in films where there are a finite number of books, and they finish telling the story for the books, so they come to an ending.”

“Characters like Spider-Man or Batman or James Bond or Iron Man, who have been around for so long and are always refreshed in comic books or novels or movies, you don’t necessarily get that kind of an endpoint – and we wanted to do that, which is what these next two Avengers films are.” Feige continued. “It doesn’t mean the MCU is coming to a close, by any means. But it means the narrative that started when we began 10 years ago will have a conclusion.”

