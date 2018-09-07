Epic ‘Avengers 4’ Fan Poster Depicts Surviving Heroes in “The End Game”

Fans are eager than ever to see how Avengers 4 comes together, and one fan-made poster just suggested a pretty awesome option.

Reddit user omerKSE10 recently shared his take on Avengers 4, which he theoretically titles Avengers: The End Game. You can check it out below.

While the poster doesn’t feature Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), who is expected to play a major role in the film, it does provide a pretty awesome illustration of what the roster of characters will look like.

It’s still pretty unclear exactly what Avengers 4 will be like, much less what it’s titled. But according to those working behind the scenes, the film will be the ending of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as fans know it.

“I will say, the entire intention of Infinity War and the next Avengers film next year was to have an ending – to bring a conclusion to 10 plus years, 22 movie narrative in a way that hadn’t been done before in this particular type of film,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview earlier this year. “It’s been done before in films where there are a finite number of books, and they finish telling the story for the books, so they come to an ending.”

“Characters like Spider-Man or Batman or James Bond or Iron Man, who have been around for so long and are always refreshed in comic books or novels or movies, you don’t necessarily get that kind of an endpoint – and we wanted to do that, which is what these next two Avengers films are.” Feige continued. “It doesn’t mean the MCU is coming to a close, by any means. But it means the narrative that started when we began 10 years ago will have a conclusion.”

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-writer Christopher Markus said in another interview. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this way,” Stephen McFeely added. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

“We broke your heart,” added Markus. “Now we’re going to blow your mind!”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.