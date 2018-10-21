Kevin Smith Reveals His ‘Avengers 4’ Mystery Photo Theory

Kevin Smith has a theory about the mysterious image released by Avengers 4 directors Joe and Anthony Russo when the film wrapped.

The photo shows a bright light that is framed too closely to make out clearly. While some Marvel fans see Iron Man’s proton cannon, a theory backed up by what is reportedly another photo from the Avengers 4 set, Smith has a simpler solution.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It looked like a taillight to me,” Smith said during the latest episode of the Hollywood Babble-On podcast. “Which, if you’ve wrapped, that’s like, ‘Taillights Fade,’ you’re done. But that’s just a guess.”

On the podcast, Smith also talked at length about how much he is looking forward to the film.

“It makes me sad, man, because I want to see it but at the same time I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t want them to be done,’ because it means there’s going to be a big shift to the Marvel Universe,” Smith said. “Some of those characters likely aren’t coming back.

“I can’t wait to see that movie,” Smith continued. “We just have to live until May, that’s it. I’ve watched Infinity War…hands down, 25 times since it came out [on home media]. It’s my go-to movie for whenever I’m bored, I’m like, ‘I’m going to f***ing watch it.’ It’s so utterly f***ing watchable. I look forward to the second part and I think they went back and did a bunch of reshoots because they knew afterwards that they had made something f***ing massive. They knew they were making something huge, but like the ending of that movie captured people’s imaginations in such a big bad way that I think they set the bar higher for themselves than they were already prepared to go, so they went back in and now I can’t imagine that movie’s not going to be a mindf*** now. It’s the thing I looked more forward to than anything else in life and I’m going to make my own movie in January, so f*** that, I want to see this in a big bad way,” he said. “If somebody was like, ‘You don’t ever get to make a movie again but you get to see Avengers 4,’ I’d be like, ‘Alright, done.’ These are my f***ing stories, b****. The way my grandmother felt about The Young and the Restless, that’s how I feel about these Marvel movies.”

How excited about Avengers 4 are you? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers 4 opens on May 3, 2019.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.