‘Avengers’ Stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. Describe Their Friendship with Disney Characters

Chris Evans' Captain America and Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man aren't on speaking terms, but the Avengers stars are real-life close friends — and now they've taken to social media comparing their bromance to famous Disney duos.

All the way down to the eye color. pic.twitter.com/bUdp70z7bq — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 23, 2018

"All the way down to the eye color," Downey wrote on Twitter, comparing Evans' Steve Rogers and Downey's Tony Stark to an image of Bambi and Faline, stars of Disney's straight-to-video Bambi II.

"What can I say? The man knows me," Evans wrote in response before affectionately retaliating with an image of Toy Story best friends Buzz and Woody.

One good Disney reference deserves another... pic.twitter.com/kb6KNDPe9t — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 23, 2018

Steve and Tony's relationship soured in Captain America: Civil War, when the two superheroes took strongly opposing stances in the wake of the government-imposed Sokovia Accords — limiting the actions of super-powered individuals and putting them under government supervision.

The already-strained friendship fractured completely when Stark learned Steve's lifelong best friend Bucky (Sebastian Stan) assassinated his parents when Bucky was acting as the Hydra-controlled killer dubbed the Winter Soldier.

Following a bloody fight in the wake of the revelation, the Avengers officially split — leaving Earth woefully unprepared for the arrival of Thanos (Josh Brolin), who in Avengers: Infinity War sought to finally assume control of all six massively powerful Infinity Stones.

When he succeeded, subsequently annihilating half of all life in the universe, Infinity War directors placed the blame on Earth's mightiest heroes.

"If you go back to the end of Civil War, the entire rift between Cap and Tony is sort of a basis for why they lose in this film," Anthony Russo told ET.

"Thor gets the jump on Thanos at the end of the film, but instead of sort of killing him quickly, he sort of does it in a way where he can draw out his revenge and engage with Thanos in a way that arguably gives him a window to get away. That's what we love about these characters — they're superheroes, they have amazing powers, but what makes them vulnerable is their emotional life and their emotional needs, and that's where things get complicated and that's where the story gets really rich."

Steve and Tony are expected to meet again when the last-surviving heroes unite in Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019.