Spider-Man’s Best Friend Spoiled ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Before the Movie Ended

The shock of Avengers: Infinity War has yet to wear off for some fans, but the deaths of many Marvel characters probably could have been less impactful if we just read between the lines.

While Spider-Man’s best friend Ned Leeds from Spider-Man: Homecoming might seem a bit overdramatic at times, he’s actually one of the most observant characters in the franchise. So it should come as no surprise that Ned channeled the spirit of Mark Ruffalo when he spoiled the plot of Avengers: Infinity War very early in the movie.

Of course, no one could have known that a lot of people would actually die in Avengers: Infinity War upon first viewing, which makes actor Jacob Batalon‘s dialogue in the opening scene much more worth it. As a character, Ned has a difficult time keeping any secret, making this meta moment much more entertaining.

It remains to be seen if Ned survived Thanos’ fateful Snappening, or if he was part of the population who faded from existence. If he did manage to survive, there’s not much we expect him to do in Avengers 4, as he was the Man In The Chair for a character who didn’t make it out of the battle with Thanos.

But, of course, there’s always the chance he could show up and make a difference in the final fight. We already know Peter Parker is getting another movie and will appear in next summer’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. Batalon is set to reprise his role as Ned Leeds in that film, too. So something has to happen in the next movie to set the path for the future of the Spider-Man franchise.

As we know from Mark Ruffalo, the ending for Avengers 4 is only now being finalized. When the Hulk actor spoke with the Marvelists podcast, he revealed that directors Joe and Anthony Russo had yet to finalize the film’s ending, and that’s why the cast gathered for the reshoots taking place this month.

“Well we’re doing reshoots starting in September,” Ruffalo said. “And then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour. Then you guys will get the second installment. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

Avengers 4 premieres on May 3, 2019.