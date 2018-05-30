Original Title for ‘Avengers 4’ Rumored to Be Revealed

Following the release of Avengers: Infinity War into theaters, there is perhaps nothing Marvel fans have been wondering more than, “How will they follow this up?” Marvel has been crafty in keeping fans in the dark about what the next chapter of the Avengers’ and Thanos’ saga holds in store by refusing to reveal the title of Avengers 4. Now, however, the original title of the film – which may not be the final title – may have been revealed.

MCU Cosmic reports that there was one consistent name that the cast and crew used for the film while working on Avengers 4. That title was Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That title would be an obvious reference to both the artifact that Thanos uses to access the power of the Infinity Stones and the original Infinity Gauntlet comic book event that informs much of this era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Some other outlets who caught wind of this used the title during interviews with Marvel stars. Zoe Saldana even used the title to refer to the film while walking the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 red carpet. However, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige point-blank denied that Avengers 4 would use Infinity Gauntlet as its title.

There is one a possibility, and this is purely a theory by way of speculation. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed recently that there was a version of the films’ scripts where Thanos’ snap occurred in Avengers 4 rather than Avengers: Infinity War.

“It wasn’t just, well, we’ve got too much story, we’d better chop it in half,” Markus, who co-wrote the film with Stephen McFeely, revealed. “But what we realized is, it would feel more like a cliffhanger than we intended.”

“It would be a continuation of exactly what you were watching before,” Markus explained. “[But it needed to] be as big as it wants to be, and as sprawling… [So we went with a script] that went all the way to a tragic ending. And then one where mysterious things happen that I can’t tell you about.”

It is possible that this original version of Avengers 4, with the snap taking place in it, was going to be called Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet. However, with the Infinity Gauntlet’s biggest moment already taking place in Avengers: Infinity War, the title doesn’t make as much sense as it once did and was changed.

What do you think the truth about the Avengers 4 title is? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.