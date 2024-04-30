Deadpool & Wolverine Post Has Fantastic Four Fans Shook

Michael B. Jordan's latest Deadpool & Wolverine post has Marvel fans absolutely scattering. On social media, the Killmonger actor reposted the trailer for the upcoming MCU movie. Of course, people online are putting two and two together. Jordan was The Human Torch in Fant4stic years ago. With Deadpool & Wolverine poised to bring some former Marvel actors back into the fold, could we see his Torch join Elektra, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and more? Well, the chances are better than zero. Especially, if that repost ends up being a clue of some sort…

With appearances in Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and What If…?, Michael B. Jordan hasn't exactly slowed up on the superhero roles. Back when he was cast in Ryan Coogler's massive movie, he sounded excited to get back into the ring with the genre.

"I'm a geek, I love this world," Jordan said to us during a set visit for Black Panther. "I love being able to play in that fantastic kind of space, I looked at it kind of like it's another shot and to get it right, to do it again. And especially with the team [cinematographer Rachel Morrison] again and Ryan, it's just a very, very comfortable space for me. So it was the perfect space for me to take another risk like this, so it was no hesitation on that part."

Would it really be a stretch for the fan-favorite actor to put his tights back on to have another appearance as The Human Torch? In fact, if this cameo was short to film, doesn't it make sense for a longtime comic book fan to fly over just to have the chance to work with actors he admired? (A lot of fans suspect that the cameos in this movie might be shorter than people are expecting. Think more like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness than Spider-Man: No Way Home there…) Nothing is confirmed, but fans would be absolutely stoked to see Jordan cameo as The Human Torch again.

What Should You Watch To Prepare For Deadpool & Wolverine?

A lot of the Internet chatter around this movie has been these cameos. But, how does one square this marked focus on the extended past of the Marvel franchise before Marvel Studios took the reins with so many new viewers flocking to Deadpool & Wolverine. Well, director Shawn Levy says that there's "no homework" associated with the sequel. (A little bit of an interesting claim with all of these callbacks running around in the marketing materials and casting for the movie!) He told The Associated Press that fans could feel free to come in without having watched that stuff too.

"I was a good student in school. I'll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies," Levy told the outlet. "I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world. But I didn't want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research."

Cameos Coming In Deadpool & Wolverine

As Deadpool & Wolverine draws nearer and nearer, the cameo whispers will increase in volume. Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds have done their best to try and keep things under wraps. The filmmaker stopped by The Happy Sad Confused podcast and had to talk about all the various rumors. They're gonna fly until the movie comes out. So, you might as well try to give the fans a few crumbs while you can.

"What blew my mind is how easy some of those cameos have been," Levy began. "People love Deadpool. People love Ryan [Reynolds]. Thankfully people also seem to like my work. They know that Ryan and I are in a groove of creative brotherhood that is unique and seems to be working."

"So, yeah… I love that there's been a proliferation of casting rumors around my movie because there's so many that its impossible to know what's real and what's made-up," the director would add. "So, all I'll say is that starting with Ryan and Hugh… some that the world knows about. Matthew McFadyen, Emma Corrin, really just going to work is a delight."

Do you think Michael B. Jordan is in Deadpool & Wolverine? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!