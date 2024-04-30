Deadpool & Wolverine Photo Offers Best Look Yet at New Costumes

A new hi-res image from Deadpool & Wolverine gives us our best look yet at Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's costumes in the film.

Want a better look at those Deadpool & Wolverine costumes? Then we've got you covered. A new hi-res image of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine shows off all the finer details of their respective suits in the film – check that out below.

The biggest star of Deadpool & Wolverine (so far) has been Jackman's official yellow-and-blue Wolverine costume – down to those glorious gloves with the comic-accurate knuckle sheaths for his adamantium claws. This hi-res image is further proof that director Shawn Levy (Free Guy) has captured some pretty gorgeous visuals in his MCU debut – it's already feeling like Levy could be one of the next go-to collaborators with Marvel Studios on the next wave of films.

All that praise aside, the final test of Deadpool & Wolverine's costume department will be the debut of Jackman's Wolverine cowl. The Internet has already been re-cutting the first Deadpool & Wolverine trailer to feature the cowl; at this point, it might be in Marvel Studios' interest to just reveal at least one image of the official thing.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

The trailer and early synopsis for Deadpool & Wolverine have teased the story of Wade Wilson (Reynolds) being detained by the TVA and sent on a mission. Wade recruits an emotionally-broken Wolverine variant from a dark timeline where the X-Men died, and their mission takes them to the multiversal wasteland the TVA has been using as a dumping ground, and where the beast Alioth (as seen in Loki) roams. Somewhere in that mix is Cassandra Nova (Emma Corin), a villain with deep ties to Charles Xavier, and a malevolent history in X-Men comics.

There have been teases of former Fox-Marvel movie stars coming back en masse for cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine – and even mega-star Taylor Swift appearing in the film as an iconic X-Men character. Despite there being a menagerie of cameos appearances expected in Deadpool 3, Shawn Levy has promised MCU fans are not required to do any "homework" to enjoy the film:

"I was a good student in school. I'll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies," Levy told AP. "I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world. But I didn't want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research."

Deadpool & Wolverine has a release date of July 26th.