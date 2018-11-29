Did The ‘Avengers 4’ Trailer Come Out Today: Day 216

It’s been 216 days since the release of the third Avengers film, Avengers: Infinity War. Avengers 4 is currently set to hit theaters in 156 days. For the thousands of eager fans asking if the Avengers 4 trailer came out today, the answer is still “no” as of 11:15 am ET.

The Avengers 4 trailer has not surfaced online yet, nor has it been publicly screened. Still, an abundant amount of rumors are flying across social media and various media outlets about its release date, complete with fake attempts at claims to have leaked images. The truth is, very few individuals have information regarding the Avengers 4 trailer’s release date, and none of them are talking about it.

Today would have been a fitting day for the trailer to release. The first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War released on Wednesday, November 29, 2017. This would have been a release on the third Avengers film’s first trailer’s anniversary. However, Marvel doesn’t seem to be eager to offer up a look at the next step in the Avengers battle against Thanos.

Still, there are a few blockbuster movies on the horizon, giving Disney an opportunity to drop the Avengers 4 trailer and simultaneously put it in front of more eyeballs in movie theaters throughout the holidays. Coming up on December 14th, Sony will release their Into the Spider-Verse, followed by Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns on December 19th, before Aquaman and Bumblebee hit theaters on December 21st.

However, the views for this trailer will likely break records online, so the box office releases might not be a huge factor.

During a screening and Q&A of Avengers: Infinity War on Wednesday night, the Russo Brothers refused to answer any questions about the fourth movie or its trailer.

Avengers 4 is currently set to be released on May 3, 2019. It’s not unlikely the movie moves its release date up to April 26, 2019. Early in 2017, Deadpool 2 moved its release date up to directly follow Avengers: Infinity War‘s opening weekend. The third Avengers movie moved up a week to give itself more room to dominate the box office. With Ryan Reynolds creeping up on the Avengers once again with Detective Pikachu on May 10, 2019, a moved-up release date in the United States (to match the global release) is a safe bet.

If the trailer releases today, November 29th, this story will be updated to include the trailer and thorough breakdowns will be featured on ComicBook.com!

Upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 18, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.