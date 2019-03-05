‘Avengers’ Gets a Trailer With a ’90s Cast

Ahead of Captain Marvel throwing it back to the 1990s, YouTube channel What’s the Mashup? released their version of The Avengers if it were set in the same era and quite frankly, it’s about as amazing as one would expect. Using footage from various Marvel Cinematic Universe properties and films the 90s actors were previously in, the nearly-three-minute trailer features the likes of Brad Pitt and Milla Jovovich to Jeff Goldblum and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

In addition to Pitt (Thor), Jovovich (Black Widow), Goldblum (Hulk), and Van Damme (Captain America), the trailer includes a who’s who of 90s stars. In the fan cut, Keanu Reeves plays Doctor Stephen Strange, Elijah Woods plays Spider-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar plays Captain Marvel, Tom Cruise plays Iron Man, and Denzel Washington plays Black Panther.

Not only that, but David Hasselhoff’s version of Nick Fury also makes an appearance. Noticeably absent, however, is the most beloved Avenger of them all — Clint Barton/Hawkeye. To be honest, that fact alone is what’s holding this nostalgic throwback from achieving cinematic excellence.

Coincidentally enough, Goldblum and Hasselhoff have already appeared in MCU properties with Goldblum playing the eccentric Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok and Hasselhoff playing himself in a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cameo.

When it comes to Cruise, there were previous rumors that the actor had been considered for the role of Tony Stark, something he shot down when previously talking to ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis.

“Not close,” Cruise said. “Not close, and I love Robert Downey Jr. I can’t imagine anyone else in that role, and I think it’s perfect for him.”

Though Cruise’s shot at Iron Man is long past, that’s not stopping the actor from hopping on board a superhero property at a later time, should the story be something of interest.

“I look at a movie and I don’t rule anything out,” Cruise said. “It’s, ‘What’s the story? Does it interest me? Do I feel this is where the audience would like to see me in? What can I learn?’ And ‘What can I contribute?’ That’s how I choose my movies.”Upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Who’d you cast as the Avengers in the 1990s? What about the 80s? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

