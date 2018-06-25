‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Concept Art Reveals Mega Ultron That Never Appeared

The Avengers had their hands full in Age of Ultron with a swarm of Ultron robots, but at one point the final battle looked much different.

It turns out at one point the final sequence of Avengers: Age of Ultron actually featured what is termed as Mega Ultron, and it looks phenomenal. It actually never made it past the early concept art stage in regards to the actual movie, but concept artist Phil Saunders decided to finish it in his free time and revealed the finished product on his blog.

“This concept of a “Mega Ultron” composed of thousands of Ultron bots was briefly considered for the climax of Avengers: Age of Ultron,” Saunders wrote. “Ultimately (and I think for the best) it was rejected, likely because as cool an image as it is it doesn’t make a great deal of tactical sense over an overwhelming swarm of bots, and probably would have taken more bots than would have been realistic for Ultron to produce! The concept was cut before I was half-way through the image, but I was having so much fun with it I decided to complete it on my own time, so I guess it you could call it “fan art.”

The image itself looks amazing and rarely has Ultron looked so deadly. It seems Marvel made the right call though, as the sheer number of Ultron robots set the tension in that final sequence more than a giant Ultron would have. Still, it is interesting to see what could’ve been, and you can check out the image in question above.

You can also see the entire process of creating this artwork on his website here.

While Age of Ultron is probably the weakest of the Avengers films, there is still plenty to love. You can find the official synopsis for Avengers: Age of Ultron below.

“When Tony Stark jumpstarts a dormant peacekeeping program, things go awry and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, The Incredible Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye, are put to the ultimate test as they battle to save the planet from destruction at the hands of the villainous Ultron.”

