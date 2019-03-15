The Avengers Are Arguing Over a Stolen Pillow

The stars of Marvel’s Avengers movies have made a habit out of messing with one another on social media, and with Avengers: Endgame around the corner, that trend is only picking up steam. After the new Endgame trailer was released online this week, Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter to announce a contest for charity, allowing a winner to join him for the Endgame premiere next month. Little did he know, this call to action would turn into a strange debate over a stolen pillow, with a couple of other Avengers jumping in to comment.

Ruffalo’s initial tweet said that the winner of the contest, which helps out the Stella Adler Academy, would not only join him for the premiere, but also take home Thor’s hammer with them. He offered an apology to Chris Hemsworth for giving away the prop, which caused the Thor star to get involved.

“Firstly [Mark Ruffalo] if it’s for charity then I’ll forgive you,” Hemsworth tweeted. “Secondly, you also stole my pillow…which was kinda weird. Are you auctioning that off as well or just for personal use?”

YOU could join me at the Avengers: Endgame premiere and take home Thor’s hammer (sorry, @chrishemsworth!). Show some love to the @StellaAdler Academy and ENTER HERE: https://t.co/Kl7lTbOOxQ pic.twitter.com/wVYMqZHKsY — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 5, 2019

As it turns out, Ruffalo had nothing to do with the case of the missing pillow, as another of Hemsworth’s Avenger pals pleaded guilty to that crime.

Jeremy Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, replied to Hemsworth, saying he stole the pillow for his own benefit.

Ah @chrishemsworth I grabbed that pillow brother and a toothbrush…. but for personal use. Thanks @MarkRuffalo for the distraction 🤘🏻 — Jeremy Renner (@Renner4Real) March 14, 2019

“Ah [Chris Hemsworth] I grabbed that pillow brother and a toothbrush…but for personal use,” wrote Renner. “Thanks [Mark Ruffalo] for the distraction.”

These Avengers have some issues to work out amongst themselves, but it looks like we will all get the pleasure of watching it unfold online.

All three MCU stars will appear in Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters on April 26th.

