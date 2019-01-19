Original ‘Avengers’ Moment Gets Censored On Cable

Seemingly gone unnoticed in the theatrical release, there’s at least one moment in The Avengers (2012) that has since been edited out. Gaining traction online, a clip of the edited movie was shared to /r/MarvelStudios by /u/ncsar216 earlier this afternoon.

The scene in question comes after Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is imprisoned on the helicarrier. Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) approaches him, to which the Asgardians God of Mischief responds by taunting the SHIELD agent, hurling a rather nasty insult her way.

In the censored version — which you can clearly tell is edited — Loki yells “This is my bargain, you mewling child.” Obviously, child is the placeholder for the word that made the theatrical release. Since we won’t be printing the initial word use — as it’s a derogatory word — you can navigate to the Reddit thread for the real word and its meaning.

If you’re like us, you ought to be surprised that Loki’s original phrase made it into the theatrical release.

While Loki is particularly nasty in this scene, Hiddleston recently said that he thinks his character has been redeemed by the time he kicks the bucket in Avengers: Infinity War.

“It is a great scene to play and I think people always understand that Loki is a troubled soul and that he is evacuating his pain onto other people,” the actor said. “But they understand where the pain is coming from so there’s empathy there.”

“I think the first film really humanizes him and I think makes the rest of the journey interesting,” Hiddleston said. “It makes you always think that he could be pulled back and redeemed. And in my opinion, he is redeemed in Infinity War.”

Did you realize what Loki was actually saying the first time around in theaters? Are you surprised that his insult made it into the final cut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.