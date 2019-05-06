New Avengers: Endgame Art Revealed as 4K Blu-ray Store Exclusive Pre-Orders Go Live

Avengers: Endgame 4K Ultra HD and Blu-rays exclusive to Best Buy and Target reveal remixed cover art assembling Earth’s mightiest heroes.

Best Buy will offer an exclusive steelbook, available in the premium 4K format as part of a Blu-ray combo pack, now available for pre-order at $34.99. Its new art is reminiscent of the Chinese Endgame poster and highlights the big three — Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) — as its central focus.

New art covering the Target exclusive edition, which boasts a limited edition Avengers Initiative: A Look Back book, repurposes the Endgame IMAX poster with alternate positions for Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Okoye (Danai Gurira). This edition is also now available for pre-order in the 4K format at $34.99.

The Infinity War sequel has earned a growing $2.18 billion worldwide since first reaching overseas theaters April 24.

“[President] Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, in a press release when the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed blockbuster became the first film to win a $1 billion global opening.

“Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

The Russo brothers, now the only filmmakers to have helmed a trio of billion-plus grossers, earlier issued a letter thanking fans and moviegoers for propelling Endgame to the top of the highest-grossing films list in record time.

“We want to thank everyone who’s been on this journey with us,” the Russo brothers tweeted April 28.

“We grew up in a big, loving family where stories were told at the dinner table to entertain each other. We now get to tell those stories to the world. All because of you… with much love and respect… The RB’s.”

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment has yet to officially announce the Avengers: Endgame home release.

