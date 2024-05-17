Stranger Things Creators Share New Looks at the Cast in Season 5

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is currently in production and is expected to premiere sometime next year. While the wait to see how the series ends feels agonizing given season four premiered in the summer of 2022, Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers have shared many behind-the-scenes looks at several of our favorite Hawkins residents.

In the latest look, Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) are shown in the backseat looking out of the rear window, and the moment seems very intense. There's also a van for a local radio station WSQK 94.5 FM "The Squawk." Joe Keery's Steve Harrington and Maya Hawke's Robin Buckley are pictured in various backstage shots as well.

Obviously plot details are being kept under wraps for season 5 thus far but with how season 4 ended as Vecna (aka One) bridging a gate between The Upside Down and their realm, it's surely going to be the largest fight that the gang has been up against yet. Eleven has also regained her powers after previously expending all of it. She was forced to relive some pretty traumatic scenarios in order to do so but in the process she gained an entirely new power -- resurrection. It'll be interesting to see how her new ability plays into the season as she seemingly brought Max -- who Lucas claimed was dead for a whole minute -- back to life.

"This season – it's like season one on steroids," Ross Duffer previously said to The Guardian. "It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here."

Though the Stranger Things cast has admitted they have no idea how the series ends, topping last season might serve as a giant task. Not only did it introduce Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna and the lovable Eddie Munson (played by , the season was able to re-chart one of the 80s most iconic songs, Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" as well as catapulting Metallica's "Master of Puppets" to the top of the charts proves how much of an impact Stranger Things has had on pop culture over the last eight years.

