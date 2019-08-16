Avengers: Endgame Blu-rays Just Got a Big Price Drop

If you haven’t ordered a copy of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame on Blu-ray yet, your patience has paid off. Walmart is running a promotion that drops the price of Avengers: Endgame on Blu-ray to $17.96, the Avengers: Endgame on 4K UHD Blu-ray to $24.96, and the Avengers: Endgame DVD to $14.96. These are the lowest prices that we’ve seen on the film thus far by roughly $5 across the board.

Note that 2-day shipping is free on orders of $35 or more (this awesome John Wick 3 exclusive 4K Blu-ray set would be a good choice to get over that mark). You can also can reserve a copy online for free store pickup. The list of Avengers: Endgame Blu-ray / Digital special features are as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Remembering Stan Lee – Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos.

Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr. – Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original “Iron Man” — and launched the MCU.

A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America – Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero.

Black Widow: Whatever It Takes – Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way.

The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame – See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history … back-to-back!

The Women of the MCU – MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble.

Bro Thor – His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.

Six Deleted Scenes – “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.”

Gag Reel – Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs and gaffes from set.

Visionary Intro – Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Audio Commentary – Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.