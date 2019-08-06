Avengers: Endgame Director Confirms That Captain America Almost Defeated Thanos

In the end, it took the might of all of the Avengers to take down Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. One hero, however, came close to besting the villain on his own. That hero is Captain America, using the power of Thor and his own fighting skills, and according to the writers and directors it was Steve Rogers who “almost” beat Thanos on his own.

The commentary track attached to the digital downloads of Avengers: Endgame is loaded with intel from the filmmakers. On it, co-directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo along with screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus open up about each and every plot point through the three-hour journey. Towards the end of the film and its commentary track is where Joe Russo noted that Thanos almost fell to Captain America.

“Now, he really knows how to use this thing,” McFeely said of Thor’s hammer, as Captain America used it to conduct elecricity and bat his own shield around.

“Well it’s a hammer,” Markus joked. “How hard could it be? “

“Oh, he’s banging the shield off of it,” McFeely pointed out.

It all comes down to Captain America’s fighting ability and skill. The man has trained his entire life and has all of the will in the world to win in a fight of good versus evil. “We learn in Civil War that Cap is one of the most expert fighters,” Joe Russo said. “When Friday tells Tony that he can’t beat Cap hand-to-hand. Now we get to see what a powered-up Cap looks like against Thanos. And he almost takes him.”

Ulltimately, Thanos gets the best of Captain America, but the powered up super soldier with the aid of Mjolnir’s thunderous powers made him more effective than the Hulk in the opening scene of Avengers: Infinity War. Thanos toyed with one of the most powerful Marvel heroes in that sequence, only to get tossed around a bit by Captain America further down the line.

Then again, Thanos almost dropped Captain America’s head in front of the Avengers, so there were a few different ways this whole thing could’ve gone down.

Avengers: Endgame is available now on digital downloads and hits blu-ray on August 13.