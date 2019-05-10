How Avengers: Endgame Writers Coordinated With Captain Marvel Movie

Avengers: Endgame was Brie Larson‘s second big screen appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Carol Danvers. It followed her self-titled Captain Marvel movie by two months. However, as Larson filmed her parts for Avengers: Endgame, the Captain Marvel movie was still in its earliest stages of development, which gave Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely both advantages and disadvantages in working on the character. As it turns out, Captain Marvel taking place more than 20 years prior to the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame was the most beneficial factor.

“Well, we were lucky enough that they already wanted to make a period movie, so that it didn’t have to conflict with the events of Infinity War,” Markus told ComicBook.com. “She didn’t have to be ignoring the Snap, or anything like that. We wound up writing and filming our Captain Marvel scenes before they wrote and shot Captain Marvel, the movie. So we coordinated with [Captain Marvel directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden] and with Brie Larson… And it’s also a weird thing in that our scenes take place 20 years after their movie ends, and there’s any number of experiences that could have slightly altered her approach and appearance.

It sounds like things mostly came down to ensuring there were no elements of Avengers: Endgame which argued against those of Captain Marvel. “So it was kind of like, ‘Does this scene, does this 20 years later relatively short run of scenes conflict in any way with what you’re thinking of doing with her?’ And it didn’t. But they were on set the first time she came out in the outfit, and it was all very sort of hand-in-hand.”

While Captain Marvel‘s post-credits scene was the first look at what might happen in Avengers: Endgame with the character, there was never a plan to set up that character or any others’ following the credits of Avengers: Endgame.

Remember, you’ve been sold this, the whole world’s been sold this: This is the end,” McFeely said. “This is the culmination of 22 movies, and if we gave you an advertisement for another one, that we would be sort of being disingenuous. So that’s why it’s such grand credit sequence, you know, it really is a farewell. No, there was never an end credits tag.”

