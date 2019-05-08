Avengers: Endgame Star Chris Evans Shared Another Behind-the-Scenes Video of a “Fun Day on Set”

Now that Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have officially lifted the spoiler ban they placed on the latest Avengers flick, all kinds of behind the scenes photos and videos have since surfaced. One of the latest behind the scenes videos, courtesy of Captain America himself, presumably show the chair’s of the various actors on set during the film’s massive third act battle.

Evans posted the video to his Twitter feed earlier this evening, calling it a “fun day on set.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fun day on set. pic.twitter.com/kL3WIztTNP — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 7, 2019

Outside of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), arguably nobody had a bigger role in Avengers: Endgame than Captain America. Ever since the first draft of the script, the film’s writers say, Cap was always going to end up getting his dance with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed as much recently speaking with the New York Times.

“On a separate subject, I started to lose my barometer on what was just fan service and what was good for the character,” McFeely admitted. “Because I think it’s good for the characters. But we also just gave you what you wanted. Is that good? I don’t know. But I’ll tell you, it’s satisfying.”

“He’s postponed a life in order to fulfill his duty. That’s why I didn’t think we were ever going to kill him,” the writer continued. “Because that’s not the arc. The arc is, I finally get to put my shield down because I’ve earned that.”

Despite most thinking Captain America would be one of the biggest characters to die at the hand of Thanos, it appears a Cap death was never in the works for the team behind the film.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home, which swings into theaters July 2nd.

What was your favorite part of Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me (@AdamBarnhardt) up on Twitter!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!