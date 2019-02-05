‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Chris Evans Reportedly Eyed to Direct Disney+ Shows

Come April, there’s a very real possibility that Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans will see his time as Steve Rogers/Captain America come to an end. One of the biggest building blocks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the past decade, Evans surely isn’t going to go out without a bang.

Even then, Evans might not be exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe entirely. According to recent reports, the Captain America star is being courted to direct some episodes for Marvel Studios’ upcoming limited series on Disney+.

In a tweet from Jim Hill, the Disney and entertainment industry insider claims that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige himself has offered Evans the opportunity to come on board to direct “a few episodes” of the shows the studio is currently working on for their brand new streaming platform.

Interesting new development on the Chris Evans front … To keep him on the reservation, so to speak, after “Endgame,” Kevin Feige has supposedly offered him the opportunity to direct a few episodes of those limited series that Marvel Studios is prepping for Disney +. — Jim Hill Media (@JimHillMedia) February 2, 2019

As seen in Hill’s tweet, it’s not clear what show Evans would be a part of. As of yet, the only series confirmed by Disney is Loki, a property that’s set to involved Tom Hiddleston in some capacity. Other than a show featuring the God of Mischief, other rumoredDisney+ shows include Vision and the Scarlet Witch and Winter Soldier and Falcon, in addition to a handful of other possible opportunities.

With a chance to compete with Netflix and other streaming services coming up, Disney is looking to invest heavily in their new platform. Reports earlier this week said Disney would be “spending generously” on the outfit while Feige himself said the streaming platform will end up being a big asset for Marvel Studios.

“Disney+ is, yes,” Feige said on Playback with Kris Tapley. “Which is another exciting avenue and another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell.”

“When we announced ten movies and people asked “Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year,’” the mega-producer continued. “That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”

Directing wouldn’t be a brand new gig for the Captain America star as he previously flirted with the job change in 2014. Then, Evans made his directorial debut on Before We Go, a romantic drama in which he also starred alongside Iron Fist star Alice Eve.

Are you looking forward to seeing Evans as a director? Which should do you think he’d be best suited for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

