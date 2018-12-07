Chris Evans Says ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Is “Special”

Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans is letting fans know that the next Avengers movie is not one to miss.

On Twitter, Evans retweeted the new Avengers: Endgame trailer with a message for fans.

“This one is special. You guys have no idea…” Evans wrote.

The tweet echoes sentiments Evans shared after he wrapped filming on Avengers: Endgame.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Evans wrote. “It was an emotional day, to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Evans later had to clarify those comments to assure fans he hadn’t spoiled anything that happens in the film.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in some way a spoiler,” Evans said. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.

“You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel. And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect but I am neither confirming or denying anything.”

The Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe an Anthony Russo, shared their own sentiments when they revealed the trailer this morning:

“For those who have been here since the beginning.

For those who have joined along the way.

For the best fans in the Universe.

This trailer is for you…

With much love and gratitude for your patience,

The RB’s”

Evans’ co-star Mark Ruffalo shared the trailer as well.

“I see that @marvel didn’t take my “Avengers: Register to Vote” title suggestion, but we’re cool,” he tweeted. “Can’t wait for you to see this one.”

The trailer has led to lots of speculation about what will occur in the follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War. There seem are hints that this may be the end of the road for Steve Rogers as Captain America.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.