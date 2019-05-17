Avengers: Endgame Star Chris Hemsworth Eats Guacamole Off His “Big Lebowski” Belly in Hilarious Photo

There was no shortage of epic scenes in Avengers: Endgame. From the huge teamups to the major reveals to the hilarious quips, the newest Marvel Studios movie was packed with a lot of moments that made fans happy. But few were as shocking as the reveal of Thor Odinson, five years after beheading Thanos, has become a chubby, beer-swilling mess that would give Jeff Lebowski a run for his money.

Now Avengers: Endgame co-star Sean Gunn, who provides the motion capture work for Rocket Raccoon on the Marvel movies, has posted an amazing photo of Chris Hemsworth in his body suit for Thor. But what makes the image hilarious is the fact that the God of Thunder is going to town on a bowl of guacamole perfectly perched on top of his belly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thor’s major changes were rooted in depression, as Avengers: Endgame co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo explained. They spoke with Hemsworth about their decision to make major changes to the God of Thunder, but the actor was willing to tackle this challenging phase.

“We talked to him early on about it. That was born from us just thinking about, on an individual level, how each of the Avengers were moving forward from the moment at the end of Infinity War,” explained Anthony Russo. “How they were dealing with the pain of having lost to Thanos and the pain of losing everyone? We just started building. This came out of really intense sessions with the writers, [Christopher] Markus and [Stephen] McFeely. We just started circling this character, who was really blaming himself. If you look at the loss Thor suffers in Infinity War, it’s staggering.”

He added, “From the beginning of the film, when Thanos attacks his ship, kills Loki and Heimdall and much of his people. And all the way through to his failure to stop Thanos. We started thinking about how that would weigh on him and what that would do to him. We started circling this idea of depression and throwing that out in a way that we thought was really surprising and interesting.”

Maybe we’ll see a more familiar looking Thor by the time Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes out. But for now, fans can watch his rough phase in Avengers: Endgame, now playing in theaters.