Avengers: Endgame Clip Hilariously Shows Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man Negotiations

Spider-Man fans, your long nightmare is over after Sony and Disney managed to come to a deal that allows the hero to remain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the time being. But, some viewers can’t resist joking about the entire ordeal now that it is over. One Reddit user decided to use two very different parts of Avengers: Endgame to make their point on the matter.

AllOutMovies decided to take the reconciliation between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers to make that the main focus of the clip. There was some lighthearted haggling between the two sides. All of it centered around the reported arguing over the revenue splits. Then, suddenly the clip changes gears to the climactic battle against Thanos, which glossed over a ton of the plot.

Captain America tosses a new Marvel Studios contract to the Web-Head and the subtitles tell everyone he’s back before the video concludes. That moment of “Hey Queens!” was met with a lot of applause in screenings of Endgame. It kind of illustrates the disconnect between how widespread the love of Peter Parker is among fans in these movies and the actual time he’s spent on-screen amongst the other characters.

There will be more chances to see those interactions develop as Marvel Studios has the Wall-Crawler for at least one more movie. The main cast from Homecoming and Far From Home are all tabbed to return in the conclusion to the trilogy. That means Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marissa Tomei, Jacob Battalon, and Jon Favreau will all be back. Peter Parker could also be making an appearance in Venom 2 due to updated details in this new agreement.

2021 might seem like a long way away, but keep in mind that 2019 is playing out the string as we speak. The MCU timeline continues to grow bigger by the week as more projects are announced and added into the already impressive queue. Both producers, Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, are happy to be paired with director Jon Watts as the team gets to return on this final film. Feige couldn’t hide his excitement around this recent news in a statement he made after the announcement broke.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige told Entertainment Weekly. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”