Kevin Feige Explains Why Avengers: Endgame Dropped Decapitated Captain America Scene

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has detailed a scripted but never filmed scene from Avengers: Endgame that would have shown a time-traveling Thanos (Josh Brolin) taunt 2023 Captain America (Chris Evans) with the decapitated head of his past self.

The scene was born of a hope to include imagery of a throne made of skulls from the Infinity Gauntlet comic book, but Feige admits the creative team couldn’t crack the idea.

“One of the ideas was, when they finish the time heist, they returned to a world [in 2023] that Thanos had already conquered, that involved all of that, the throne made of bones and skulls and had him tossing, like a bowling ball, Captain America’s severed skull head, still in the cowl, to Captain America,” Feige told Empire Magazine. “And it was pretty cool, but the logic to get there defeated us.”

When asked how far along the concept made it into development, Feige said, “I think it ended up in a set of pages at one point in the script. There might be a piece of concept art somewhere with it.”

The scene would have reinforced Warrior Thanos — the given nickname for the Thanos who time travels from 2014 to 2023 following the death of his 2018 self — as a major threat ahead of his final battle against the Avengers.

“Thanos is not just a purple guy with a big chin who sits in chairs and smirks, which is basically all he had been up until Infinity War,” Feige said.

“So much of the time we spent in a conference room in Pinewood in Atlanta that someday I want to have a plaque: ‘It was here that nine people almost lost their minds developing and writing Infinity War and Endgame.’ I would keep opening the book and saying, ‘but we need to do this. We need something like this. Thanos can do this.’ Some of that led to things you saw in Infinity War in Knowhere, where he turns Drax into a pile of cubes. Or turns Nebula into that spiraling ribbon. Or has bubbles come out of Star-Lord’s gun. His casual, sadistic use of the [Infinity Stones] was something that we kept wanting to do.”

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo earlier told IMDb the “really dark” scene was a “favorite,” but one that was “a complicated idea [to pull off].”

