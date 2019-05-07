Thor and Valkyrie Almost Kissed in Deleted Avengers: Endgame Scene According to Directors

With a three hour runtime, and a seemingly infinite number of storylines converging in one movie, it’s easy to believe that there was a large chunk of Avengers: Endgame left on the cutting room floor. There had to be plenty of scenes cut in order to keep the important parts of the movie where they needed to be. Well, according to the directors of Endgame, one of those scenes came at the very end of the film, and it involved an almost-kiss between Thor and Valkyrie.

Remember when Thor and Valkyrie were looking out over New Asgard in one of the final scenes and Thor puts his friend in charge of their people? In the final cut of the movie, he immediately heads off to join the Guardians to head back out into the Galaxy. However, there was a scene that was filmed where Thor made a move on Valkyrie and it didn’t go over too well.

While speaking on Entertainment Weekly’s Sirius XM radio show, Joe and Anthony Russo were asked about any fun scenes they had to take out of the final cut. It was Anthony who brought up this short Thor/Valkyrie bit.

“There’s a funny beat,” Anthony began. “If you remember at the end of the film where Thor is saying goodbye to Valkyrie, and he’s basically turning Asgard over to her. In the endings we felt like we wanted to keep it a little tight, so we were looking for some stuff to squeeze there. He had this beat with Valkryie where after he sort of turns over the kingdom to her, she puts her arm on his shoulder and he sort of starts to lean in for a kiss. And she goes, ‘What are you doing?’ And he goes, ‘Oh I thought the touch..’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, it’s a goodbye touch. A tap I’m giving you.’ It was a really funny beat but we cut it.

Joe Russo went on to add that the moment was actually improvised by Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, who have worked together quite a bit over the last few years.

“It was cute, and it was mostly improvised by the two of them,” he said.

