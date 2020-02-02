Avengers: Endgame Wins Art Directors Guild’s Excellence in Production Design Award

Ten years and twenty-some movies after Marvel Studios first launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Endgame featured the vast majority of characters fans have become acclimated to from Captain America (Chris Evans) to Nebula (Karen Gillan) and everyone in between. No matter which way you look at it, putting together a film production featuring dozens of leads is a tall order for any filmmaker, Hollywood veteran or not.

Fortunately enough for Endgame production designer Charles Wood, his work on the movie has now been recognized by the Art Directors Guild. At the union’s annual awards ceremony Saturday night, Wood and his Endgame team received the Excellence in Production Design award for the show’s Fantasy category, which encompasses sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and the like.

Other winners at the gala include Parasite, Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood, and Toy Story 4 in the contemporary, period, and animated categories, respectively. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Umbrella Academy, Chernobyl, Russian Doll, and The Big Bang Theory won the awards on the TV side.

Things are looking bright for Parasite and Once Upon A Time at the Oscars next week — both movies are nominated for Best Production Design — and ADG Award winners have won the Oscar for the last six years. In total, ADGA winners have won an Oscar in the same category 16 of the 23 years the awards show has been in existence. The only Oscar nomination Avengers: Endgame received is for Best Visual Effects.

When we spoke to Wood last August, the humble production designer said his job ran hand in hand with Endgame VFX boss Dan DeLeeuw.

“And I certainly know that was also heavily worked on by Dan DeLeeuw and his team as well, the visual effects teams,” Wood told us. “Because the trouble with something like that, the third act, is it’s such a big piece in its own right and you’ve got so many characters and you’ve got so much storytelling that needs to be done, one has to be careful that it follows a storyline. It can become very confusing very quickly I think, so we had to be very careful about how each part was put together.”

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

