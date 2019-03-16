‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Art Imagines Thor vs. Captain Marvel for Civil War 2

The latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame dropped this week and there is a lot to unpack. From a cool set of new suits for the team to Hawkeye’s new hairdo, the Internet is abuzz with chatter about the latest content. However, one moment from the new footage that is garnering the most attention is the meeting of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Two of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe came together in a hilarious stare down moment that lead to Thor exclaiming, “I like this one.” Fans are loving it, and one Reddit user just shared a great piece of fan art to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a place “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU.”

“I found this on Facebook (cre:maiducloc),” u/Truogg36 wrote.

As you can see, the moment from the trailer has been reimagined to feature Thor knocking Carol in the head with Stormbreaker, which begins the second Civil War within the Avengers.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, adding their own hilarious takes.

“At least he gone for the head this time!,” u/squall93 joked.

“At least this version of Civil War 2 would be entertaining,” u/Sere1 wrote.

“Team Thor: Bruce, Tony, Nebula, Rocket, Wong, Okoye. Team Captain: Carol, Steve, Clint, Scott, Natasha, Rhodes,” u/Persas12 suggested.

While some people are enjoying imaging what a fight between Thor and Captain Marvel would entail, others are too busy shipping them as a couple.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters everywhere, while Avengers: Endgame hits on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films includes Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.