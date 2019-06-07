Avengers: Endgame Home Release Has Heartbreaking Tribute to Dead Heroes

The inside of the Best Buy exclusive Avengers: Endgame steelbook pays tribute to fallen heroes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) with remembrance portraits bearing each star’s signature.

The back features formerly dusted heroes, including Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who are among the trillions of lives restored when Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) wields the six Infinity Stones to reverse Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) snap that obliterated half of all life in the universe.

You can check out an image of the steelbook below:

Black Widow died retrieving the Soul Stone from Vormir, where she sacrificed herself to unlock the stone as part of an everlasting and irreversible exchange.

“I understand she was a beloved character and none of us want our heroes to die. But that is the natural end of her journey and it is the sort of apotheosis of who she is becoming,” co-writer Christopher Markus told the Los Angeles Times when addressing mixed reactions to the decision to kill off Marvel’s female founding Avenger.

“She started out as a very dark character,” he continued. “Even before the movies begin, she’s a spy, she’s an assassin. She has red in her ledger and to take her all the way to that sacrifice point is where her character is headed. And to not let her do that seemed a disservice to her as a hero.”

Iron Man would similarly die making a sacrifice play, suffering fatal damage after snapping his fingers with the combined might of the six stones to destroy Thanos and his forces. Family man Tony Stark “goes from sort of self-interested playboy to a man for others, a man willing to lay his life down,” co-writer Stephen McFeely told Fandango when explaining how Stark and Captain America (Chris Evans) each reached the ends of their respective journeys.

“And so they sort of cross in the middle in Civil War, and the natural end of those arcs seemed to be Tony laying down his life, you know, flying over the wire as it were, and Steve going and getting a life,” McFeely said. “So where we hit upon it was in order to become their best selves, Steve had to find a life, and Tony had to lose his.”

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment has not yet announced when Avengers: Endgame is available to own. The Best Buy 4K UHD steelbook is now available for pre-order at $34.99.

