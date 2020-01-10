Avengers: Endgame Art Imagines Iron Man’s Gruesome Death

Tony Stark’ sacrifice at the end of Avengers: Endgame is still pretty harrowing and the idea of an even more gruesome end for the hero surfaced on the Internet this week. Not content to wait around BossLogic had to go ahead and sear the image of a freshly charred Iron Man into everyone’s brains. *Hey everyone, so this fanart is a bit graphic so just dropping a content warning right here! Don’t say we didn’t warn you!* Now, the artwork is well-done as always, but to say that it’s not for everyone would be a massive understatement. As written earlier this week, the crying from the kids in the theater during the climax of Avengers: Infinity War still rings clearly in memories after all this time. Those new details about what Stark’s final appearance in Endgame came from an interview with Weta Digital and Insider. Digital VFX supervisor Matt Aitken and Jen Underdahl talked about the grizzly version of Iron Man’s death that got passed over for the version that made its way to theater screens all over the world.

Aitken explained, ” We gave the filmmakers a full range [of looks] to choose from and one of those was where the energy from the stones had acted right up into his face and popped one of his eyeballs out and it was hanging out on his cheek.”

“We did do a Two-Face version where you got inside and you saw the sinews and you saw them in the teeth and that,” Underdahl told Insider about one of the more graphic approaches. “It takes you away from this really powerful moment. You don’t want to be focusing on that or grossed out.”

Not to fear though, the real Robert Downey Jr. is still alive and kicking. He told The Hollywood Reporter about his desire to exist separately from the character that he helped make the most popular Avenger.

“I am not my work,” Downey told the Hollywood Reporter. “I am not what I did with that studio. I am not that period of time that I spent playing this character. And it sucks, because the kid in all of us wants to be like, ‘No. It’s always going to be summer camp and we’re all holding hands and singing ‘Kumbaya.’”