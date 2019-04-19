‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Reveals a Spoiler About Iron Man’s Armor

Marvel Studios has been better than the CIA about keeping the outcomes and twists of Avengers: Endgame secret; however, as we enter the final week stretch until release day, fans are beginning to piece at least a few details together. The latest example comes after the release of the most recent Avengers: Endgame trailers and TV spots, which give us much better looks at Tony Stark’s new Iron Man Mark LXXXV armor.

As fans are pointing out, it’s clear from seeing Iron Man’s new armor in action that there are some substantial changes to the version we saw in Infinity War, definitely worth noting!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The biggest thing fans have noticed is no doubt the new energy projection of abilities this new armor has, as Iron Man is seen forming a shield to protect himself and Hawkeye from imminent attack (likely during the confirmed “Attack on Avengers Compound” sequence with Thanos and the Outriders). That’s definitely a new trick Tony Stark will have learned – but the second point of discussion with this new armor are the classic throwback Easter eggs hidden in it.

First of all: fans immediately noticed the design of it with the sleeveless red torso piece, golden sleeves and legs, and red gauntlets and boots, are all odes to the earliest Iron Man armor models from Marvel Comics, (like the Model 04 design). However, what’s curious is how Tony chooses to implement the faceplate of this new armor in this particular shot: If you look closely at the very start, the helmet and face plate are created by the same nanotech that we saw in the Infinity War armor – but the faceplate that is formed still operates with the same kind of closing mechanism of Stark’s original Iron Man MCU armors.

As stated, Iron Man definitely seems to be sporting a mix of the old and new in this Avengers: Endgame footage that we’ve seen of him, which could be a big thematic hint of the film’s storyline. Ironically, other trailer scenes featuring Iron Man’s armor may confirm that time travel is a big part of the story, which could feed into why Iron Man is bringing back some classic looks. We’ll know for sure in less than a week now (at the time of writing this).

For a better look at Iron Man’s Endgame armor, check out this gallery!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Avengers: Endgame arrives on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!