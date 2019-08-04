Iron Man’s Fateful Avengers: Endgame Moment Forever Immortalized in Must-Own Statue

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) laid down his life so that the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could prosper and now, you can make sure his fateful moment in Avengers: Endgame never fades. Iron Studios has introduced another Iron Man statue as a part of their 1/10 Diorama line and it’s both breath-taking and heartbreaking. You know the moment — after a quick scuffle with the Mad Titan (Josh Brolin), Stark steals all six Infinity Stones and snaps Thanos and his entire army away. But it’s too late — the power of the stones was too much and he ended up succumbing to his injuries.

Exact details of the release remain murky because detail product listings have yet to be added to the main Brazilian-based site of Iron Studios nor any major distributors such as Sideshow Collectibles. A listing has popped up on the United States-based site of the high-end statue sculptors with a gallery of pictures. The hyper-detailed statue will have an MSRP of $149.99 when it comes to market.

It appears the hand-painted statue checks in nearly 6″ tall by 6″ wide with a faux-concrete base. It weighs just over one pound and is due out in the Q3 2020. A picture of the full statue can be found below and the entire gallery can be found here.

The statue was teased at San Diego Comic-Con in July and this is the first official listing to pop up online.

