Mark Ruffalo Thanks Avengers: Endgame Theater Workers

Avengers: Endgame sent an onslaught of Marvel fans to movie theaters which could make life a little more hectic than usual for movie theater employees. Following the massive box office success of the Marvel Studios epic, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo took to social media to thank those employees for their hard work.

“Thank you to everyone that went to see Endgame this weekend, reminding us how great it is to watch movies with others,” Ruffalo said. “And a special thank you to the people working at theaters this weekend. Love you 3000.”

Check out the tweet from Ruffalo which includes an Avengers: Endgame trailer loaded with critic quotes below!

Thank you to everyone that went to see #Endgame is weekend, reminding us how great it is to watch movies with others. And a special thank you to the people working at theaters this weekend. Love you 3000 💚pic.twitter.com/QeOVPrmVKQ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 29, 2019

In its opening weekend, Avengers: Endgame took in $356 million domestically along with $866 million overseas. The total comes to $1.222 billion worldwide in just one weekend. No movie has ever come close to such a feat.

Endgame‘s box office success lifted the box office to a new record-high weekend gross, with more than $400 million being spent to see movies in North America. “Avengers: Endgame is dusting every record in the books as it proves itself to be a cultural event on a global scale,” Shawn Robbins, chief analyst for BoxOffice, tells ComicBook.com. “Marvel has delivered on their promise of an epic conclusion to unprecedented storytelling that prioritized creative vision and fan enthusiasm for the last eleven years. This is the payoff to that goodwill. No film in history has been this widely anticipated, released, and embraced in the same moment.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.