MCU Finally Acknowledges Marvel TV Shows in Avengers: Endgame

While the Marvel TV shows have always gone out of their way to reference and include bits from the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, that inclusion was never exactly extended to the big screen. The films never acknowledged the existence of Daredevil or the Agents of SHIELD, keeping the two franchises fairly separate, despite Jeph Loeb’s many claims that they were intricately connected. However, with the release of Avengers: Endgame this weekend, that trend finally changed. The MCU actually included something directly from the Marvel TV shows for the very first time, bridging the gap between film and television.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers from Avengers: Endgame! Continue reading at your own risk…

Okay so in Avengers: Endgame, there is a sequence where two travel back in time to a SHIELD facility in 1970 to do some things that we won’t talk about here, just in case you haven’t seen the movie and don’t want everything spoiled. There we see Tony Stark’s father, Howard Stark, who is about to leave for the hospital where his wife is about to give birth to their first son (Tony). This sequence provides a touching look back at Tony’s history, but it also led to the Marvel TV nod, and the appearance of a character no one was expecting to see.

A car pulled up to pick up Howard and his driver got out to open the door for him, though it was initially difficult to see his face. However, just moments later, Howard called his driver by name and it all came together.

Edwin Jarvis.

Yes, this is the Jarvis that influenced Tony’s eventual AI program, but he was also a main character in Agent Carter, the story of Peggy founding SHIELD after World War II. James D’Arcy reprised the role in Endgame, after playing Jarvis in every episode of Agent Carter during its run from 2014-2015.

This is the first time a character from the TV shows has appeared in a movie on the big screen. Phil Coulson, Nick Fury, Peggy Carter, Howard Stark, and Lady Sif have appeared in both, but they all first started in the movies.

Did you expect to see Jarvis in Avengers: Endgame? What other Marvel TV characters do you think could end up in the movies? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.

