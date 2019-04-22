Marvel Studios Shares Every Major MCU Post-Credits Scene to Tease ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Marvel

The story of the Infinity Saga is finally set to come to an end, as Marvel Studios is releasing the highly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame in just four short days. The wait is almost over, but this last week will quite possibly be the most difficult. With the first finale of the franchise in sight, fans are about as antsy as ever before. Both helping and hurting that fact is Marvel’s advertising team, who are painfully good at their jobs.

On Monday, the Marvel Studios Twitter account took a look back into the past to get people excited about Endgame’s arrival this weekend. To do that, the account shared a thread of every major post-credits scene from throughout the last decade-plus of MCU movies.

After kicking off with a tweet that read, “From the end credits to the endgame…” Marvel shared a total of 21 different post-credits scenes, at least one from every movie that has been released so far.

The Avengers had two scenes included, because no one can live without shawarma, while Spider-Man: Homecoming was left out since it was made by Sony. Every other MCU film has one scene present in the list, from Iron Man to Captain Marvel. The thread came to an end with a new TV spot for Avengers: Endgame.

Take a look at each of the MCU post-credits scenes below and let us know which one is your favorite!

Iron Man

The Incredible Hulk

Iron Man 2

Thor

Captain America: The First Avenger

Marvel’s The Avengers

Marvel’s The Avengers (part 2)

Iron Man 3

Thor: The Dark World

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Guardians of the Galaxy

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Thor: Ragnarok

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame (TV Spot)

