New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Suits Were Put in Trailer to Make Movie Feel Different

As it stands right now, we know the Avengers are getting a set of matching suits at some point in Avengers: Endgame — that much was revealed in the second trailer released earlier this year. While some may view the fact the Avengers are getting new suits a spoiler, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals the studio decided to unveil the shot of the team in their suits to help make Avengers: Endgame look different than Avengers: Infinity War.

Speaking with io9, Feige admits it was decided early on that the suits would make it into the film’s marketing leading up to release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We call them the team suits,” Feige said. “And we early on decided [revealing them] was a big differentiating factor between [Endgame] and the other films. The Avengers have never had matching outfits before, [so] we thought it was a very intriguing image to see something that made this film feel new.”

“[We had to] make it feel more than just Infinity War II. Because it’s not,” the producer reflected. “Those team suits add something fresh to it. As does Hawkeye, as does Captain Marvel. As does Scott Lang.”

What exact purposes the suites have won’t be revealed until Endgame hits theaters later this month, though fans have speculated they’ll be necessary to wear as the Avengers travel through time or navigate the Quantum Realm thanks in part to Scott Lang (Paul Rudd). Once news of new suits surfaced after both early promotional artwork and toys leaked, theories hypothesizing about the suits spread through digital media platforms like wildfire.

While Feige was willing to speak about the suits a bit, Endgame co-director Joe Russo wouldn’t so much as hint to what the suits will be used for.

“Obviously anything that goes into the trailers is really well considered,” Russo teased. “And whatever people want to take away from that they can take away from that.”

Fans will find out what the white suits are used for when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

What do you think the suits are for? Will they be used to travel through time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!