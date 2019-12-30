Marvel’s Kevin Feige Says Watching Avengers: Endgame on Opening Night May Have Been “Most Amazing” Moment of His Life

The Marvel Cinematic Universe paid of more than 10 years of filmmaking with Avengers: Endgame earlier this year, resulting in not only the biggest movie of all time at the worldwide box office but also the “most amazing” experience of Marvel’s chief creative officer Kevin Feige‘s life. Since the launch of Iron Man in 2008, Feige’s celebrity status has risen as his appearances at events like San Diego Comic-Con dominate news cycles with all things Marvel. However, Feige still found a way to head into a movie theater and watch Avengers: Endgame with a public movie-going crowd for the full experience — and he did not regret it.

“I sat in the middle of a theater in Westwood opening night of Endgame which I had not done in years and watched the movie,” Feige said during a panel at the New York Film Academy. “It was maybe the most amazing experiences of my entire life mainly because they liked it and we worked hard on it! Being amongst that experience is something that only movies can do.” Avengers: Endgame’s opening weekend was unlike anything before as far as the atmosphere in theaters. Crowd reactions to major moments from the film have gone viral online as audiences erupted in cheers and applause as though they were at a sporting event.

Speaking to film loves, Feige opened up about what impact he hopes his Marvel Studios films have on those potential future filmmakers in audience watching them. “I love the idea that our movies can inspire the next generations of storytellers the way that my favorite movies inspired me,” Feige said. “I hope that’s how it has the effect. I also like the effect that it brings people to the movie theaters and reminds people of the communal experience of going to the movies.”

Still, Feige is quick to credit the MCU’s entire journey to launching with the successful Iron Man movie in 2008. “All of our instincts went into that,” Feige said. “It’s true we didn’t have the marquee characters, meaning the characters that either already hada movie or already had a TV show or an animated series. The other studios had X-Men, Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, Hulk. We had everything else but Iron Man seemed very unique. I remember speaking to a marketing department at Paramount because Paramount released that movie and I said, ‘If we do our job right, Tony Stark will be as famous as Iron Man.’”

