Jeremy Renner’s Photo Shoots With ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Co-Star Paul Rudd Are Winning the Internet

Thanks to the interconnected nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of the biggest strengths of the franchise is the ways in which it finds new ways to take ensemble characters and create unique situations in which the heroes can interact with one another in endearing ways. Not only has this created exciting on-screen moments, but press opportunities for the films also result in memorable moments for fans of the MCU. To celebrate the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd partook in a photo shoot, with the hilarious photos taking the internet by storm, giving us a duo we never knew how excited we would be to see.

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday amigo … 😂😂😂#paulrudd #presstourcontinues #avengersendgame #marvel A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Apr 7, 2019 at 1:26pm PDT

Renner took to his Instagram page to wish a happy birthday to Rudd, sharing the above photo with the added caption, “50-Year-Olds Virgins, In Theaters Now.” This is a reference to the Steve Carell-starring 40-Year-Old Virgin, which also starred Rudd.

The fun didn’t stop there, with Renner also sharing a series of photos from a shoot featuring the two in which Rudd wore a t-shirt adorned with Renner’s Hawkeye.

The two performers last appeared together in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, with the events of that film leading towards their house arrests, explaining their absences from Avengers: Infinity War. That absence was felt not only by fans,but also Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, leaving fans to wonder how their abilities could factor into taking down Thanos.

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

If fans weren’t already excited enough to see Hawkeye and Ant-Man in the new film, these photos just have us even more excited.

Check out Avengers: Endgame when it lands in theaters on April 26th.

Are you looking forward to seeing the pair in the new film? Let us know in the comments below!

