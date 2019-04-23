97% Of Marvel Fans Plan To Stay For ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Post-Credits, And 79% Surprised By The 3% That Don’t

An overwhelming majority of Avengers: Endgame fans plan on staying after the movie to take in the post-credits sequences that oftentimes are attached with Marvel Studios films. According to Fandango (via Deadline), a whopping 97 percent of people who have purchased tickets for Avengers: Endgame plan on staying through the duration of the credits. On top of that, 79 percent of those fans who stay for the post-credits are floored by those who leave the theater early.

Though it’s not set for release until later this week stateside, the film premiered in Los Angeles last night and have been hosting advanced screenings today and tomorrow. It’s also set to open overseas in several markets in a matter of hours. After the premiere, ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis took to Twitter to reveal his first thoughts. Here’s what he had to say:

“#AvengersEndgame is an astonishing, amazing film. I’ve never seen anything like it. This movie is everything I wanted to be and SO much more. Amazing… While watching #AvengersEndgame, I laughed so loud, I clapped with so much force, and I cried so hard. The movie exceeds every expectation and is the perfect culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe… I just can’t remember a cinematic experience like the one I just had with #AvengersEndgame. Simply blown away. I feel like that movie was made for every Marvel fan, everywhere… Avoid spoilers at all costs. Experience #AvengersEndgame as clean as you can. It’s so one of a kind, don’t ruin it for yourself or others.”

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo on a script from Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th with Spider-Man: Far From Home set to swing into theaters July 2nd.

