Avengers: Endgame – Robert Downey Jr. Posts Heartbreaking Throwback Message to Marvel Fans

As of Thursday night, the MCU’s Infinity Saga has finally come to an end. The franchise that began with Iron Man in 2008 now comes full circle with the release of Avengers: Endgame. The record-breaking blockbuster, which is easily one of the biggest movies in film history, concludes a tale that has been a decade in the making, so it’s only fitting that the man that started it all hopped online Thursday night to offer a tear-jerking goodbye to fans.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Avengers: Endgame!

On the Avengers: Endgame premiere night, Robert Downey Jr. took to Instagram to share a very touching thank you to the fans that have supported him over the years, as well as his family and fellow Avengers cast and crew.

“Thanx to everyone,” Downey wrote in the post. “Family, friends, cast and crew.”

Of course, none of that is what has fans tearing up. It’s the hashtags in the post that have people feeling all sorts of torn up, but only if you’ve seen Avengers: Endgame. (Again, there are BIG spoilers in this article. Please be careful with what you read next.)

Downey used the term “Love you 3000” in the hashtags, which is heartbreaking nod to his arc in Avengers: Endgame. In the movie, this is what Tony Stark’s daughter Morgan says to him when he tucks her in to bed at night. It comes back around a couple of times throughout the film, most notably in the final 15 minutes.

Robert Downey Jr. certainly knows how to get his fans invested, and he took that to the Nth degree with Avengers: Endgame. It’s no surprise that more than 5 million fans have already liked the post.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters!

