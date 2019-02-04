Rocket Raccoon Makes ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Debut In Super Bowl Spot

As expected, Marvel Studios dropped a new Avengers: Endgame television spot during tonight’s Super Bowl53 and with it came our first look at Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).

More than that — it appears that the furry guy could, in fact, be wearing the white armor seen on toy leaks as of late. Though it could end up being something else, at it’s drowned out in light.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fortunately — or unfortunately, on your view — Rocket’s the last of the proper Guardians to survived the Snap. That is, of course, unless you count Nebula (Karen Gillan), who’s stranded with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

The end frame of the trailer confirms that Rocket will, at some point, join the Avengers as they work to reverse the effects of The Snap in Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously hinted that Endgame will continue to heavily focus on the usage of the Infinity Stones.

“Thanos has been lurking in the shadows with a desire to obtain these Infinity Stones, which has played a big part in our other films,” Feige said in Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years. “We’ve introduced the Tesseract, revealed to be the Space Stone; the Mind Stone, which came out of Loki’s scepter and then went into Vision’s forehead; and the Time Stone: the Eye of Agamotto that Doctor Strange wears is an Infinity Stone itself! And of course the Guardians dealt with the Power Stone.

“So these storytelling devices that we’ve seeded into every film will continue to play a part and come together. We’ve been teasing this for six years. That’s a long time to tease something cinematically before paying it off. Thanos has to be the greatest villain in our movies.“

Were you surprised to see Rocket in the Endgame television spot? Do you think the character is wearing the white Quantum Realm suit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel Movies out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.