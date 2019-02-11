‘Avengers: Endgame’: Rocket’s Location Revealed

When the first television spot dropped for Avengers: Endgame this past Sunday, the quick advertisement included all-new footage, packing a pretty big punch for a small 30-second spot. One of the surprising shots included the first look at Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) in the film.

The character can be seen in just a quick shot as he whips open the wooden door to what appears to be a cabin that’s on the top of a bluff. Now, thanks to eagle-eyed Marvel fans — we might know the exact location that Rocket is visiting at this specific point in Endgame.

At some point throughout the production of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the production crew assembled a mock tavern in St. Abbs, a small fishing village on the southeastern coast of Scotland. As seen in the picture, the tavern in the set piece is called The Cormorant and Tun.

Comparing the shots of the tavern with the still of Rocket from the trailer, it’s nearly an identical landscape, seemingly confirming that Rocket is a part of the scene that takes place in the pub.

It should be noted that when filming was underway, the Berkshire Advertiser — a Scottish paper based in the area — reported that Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, and Chris Hemsworthwere all on location at some point throughout filming to shoot scenes at The Cormorant and Tun. The paper went on the mention the production was also set to film in Glasgow, Edinburg, the Highlands, and Berwickshire.

There’s an entirely new set of possibilities of why the group has assembled in a pub. Most obviously, they’re probably coping with the incredible losses suffered during Infinity War. There’s always a chance that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has decided to continue his plans of relocating Asgard to Earth and the Cormorant actually a pub within New Asgard, if you’d want to call it that.

What do you think, Rocket fans? Is the lovable raccoon opening the door to the pub when we see him in the Endgame trailer?

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th.

Other MCU movies on the release slate for Marvel Studios this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.